Virat Kohli hits new low in latest ICC Test rankings, drops out of top 25 after 12 years

Virat Kohli failed to revive his downfall in Test cricket after struggling for form in the recent Boder-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. After scoring just 190 runs in the five-match Test series in Australia, the star Indian batter slipped out of the top 25 in the ICC Test batting rankings.

The 36-year-old batter scored just 17 and 6 runs in the fifth Test in Sydney, which triggered another drop in his Test batting rankings. Kohli dropped 3 places after the Sydney Test and now has 614 ratings in the latest ICC rankings.

He last witnessed a place out of the top 25 ICC Test batting rankings way back in 2012, just a year after his Test debut in 2011. He witnessed a remarkable rise to reach and then dominate the top position not just in Test but white-ball formats as well.

Kohli achieved his career-best Test rating of 937, the highest by any Indian cricketer in Test cricket history, in August 2018. He last lost the top spot in the ICC Test batting rankings in February 2020 and now finds himself in the 27th position with just 614 ratings.

But his struggles across formats in 2024 continue to see a sharp downfall in his rankings. Kohli scored 655 runs in 32 international innings at an average of 21.83 last year after enjoying a strong comeback in 2023.

However, he is not the only Indian to witness a drop in the latest ICC Test batting rankings. Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Nitish Reddy and KL Rahul also suffered in the rankings after poor performance in the Sydney Test.

Indians in the latest ICC Test batting rankings