Virat Kohli goes past Babar Azam in two major T20I records after smashing fifty in T20 World Cup 2024 final

Virat Kohli during the IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 final in Barbados on June 29, 2024

Virat Kohli ended his poor run of form by smashing a brilliant against South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final in Barbados on Saturday, June 29. Kohli produced his first fifty of the tournament to keep India on track for a big total after an embarrassing collapse in powerplay at Kensington Oval.

India lost three wickets early in the powerplay but Virat Kohli kept India alive in the game by smashing his 39th fifty-plus score in T20Is. Kohli equalled Babar Azam's all-time record for most fifty-plus scores in the shortest form of the game to add another milestone to his cabinet.

Most 50+ scores in T20Is

Virat Kohli - 39 in 118 innings Babar Azam - 39 in 117 innings Rohit Sharma - 37 in 151 innings Mohammad Rizwan - 30 in 89 innings David Warner - 29 in 110 innings

Meanwhile, Kohli also surpassed Babar in the record for most T20I runs after scoring 34 runs in the final. Kohli lost his top spot in the run-scoring chart to Babar first and then to Rohit Sharma but his fifty in the final took him past Babar.

Most T20I runs

Rohit Sharma - 4231 runs in 151 innings Virat Kohli - 4155 runs in 117 innings Babar Azam - 4145 runs in 116 innings

