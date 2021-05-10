Virat Kohli gets first dose of COVID vaccine

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAT KOHLI Virat Kohli receives his first does of COVID-19 vaccination on Monday

Indian star cricketer and national team captain Virat Kohli recieved first dose of COVID-19 vaccination on Monday. The batsman took to Instagram to share the news. He also urged others to get vaccinated "as soon as you can".

Before Kohli, his fellow teammates Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane also got vaccinated.

Indian team will be soon leaving for a prolonged England tour that includes five-match Test series (August 4) before the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand (from June 22).

Earlier in the day, Experienced India leg-spinner Piyush Chawla's father Pramod Kumar Chawla after battling COVID-19. He was around 60 years old.

India is in the midst of its worst-ever health crisis in last 70 years with the country recording 400,000 cases on a daily basis with at least 4000 deaths on an average.

More to follow...