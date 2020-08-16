Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @SURESHRAINA3 Virat Kohli congratulates Suresh Raina on a top career

Team India captain Virat Kohli paid rich tribute southpaw Suresh Raina on his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. Kohli shared a message for Raina on Twitter congratulate the veteran batsman on his illustrious career.

Raina announced his retirement from international cricket a few minutes after MS Dhoni's declaration for the same.

Kohli took to Twitter and wrote: "Congratulations on a top career Bhavesh. Goodluck with everything ahead @ImRaina."

Congratulations on a top career Bhavesh. Goodluck with everything ahead 😊👍 @ImRaina — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2020

On Friday, Raina posted a photo with CSK teammates and shocked the world with his retirement. "It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781. With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!" Raina captioned the post.

The 33-year-old is among the few who made centuries across formats, having played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals while scoring 768, 5615 and 1605 runs respectively.

Raina last played for India in July 2018 against England in the One Day International match.

Renowned for his ability in the field, Raina was part of the Indian teams that won the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy, both under the captaincy of Dhoni.

Both Dhoni and Raina are expected to play in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), for which both of them arrived in Chennai for a training camp ahead of the team's departure for the UAE. The tournament starts from September 19 and will run till November 10.

