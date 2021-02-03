Let us stay united in this hour of disagreements: Virat Kohli on Rihanna, Thunberg's tweets on farmers protest

Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli

Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane on Wednesday joined former players Sachin Tendulkar and Ravi Shastri to support Centre's call on standing against “propaganda” against the policies of the Indian government after international personalities like Rihanna and Greta Thunberg tweeted in support of farmer's protest.

"Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I'm sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together," Kohli tweeted.

"There’s no issue that cannot be resolved if we stand together as one. Let’s remain united and work towards resolving our internal issues #IndiaTogether," Rahane tweeted.

We as a country have issues to resolve today and will have issues to resolve tomorrow as well, but that doesn't mean we create a divide or get perturbed by external forces. Everything can be resolved through amicable and unbiased dialogue. #IndiaAgainstPropaganda#IndiaTogether — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) February 3, 2021

Earlier in the evening, Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and producer-director Karan Johar tweeted in support of the government after Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement saying notable personalities should refrain from reacting on this issue and rather get “proper understanding of the issues”.

“Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," said MEA in its statement on Wednesday.

Rihanna had tweeted saying, "why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest". Climate activist Thunberg and and US Vice President Kamala Harris' niece joined the singer to offer support to the farner's protest.