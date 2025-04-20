Advertisement
Virat Kohli breaks David Warner's historic record, hits most 50+ score in IPL history

Virat Kohli broke David Warner's record of the most 50+ scores in IPL history. The 36-year-old now has 67 50+ scores to his name in the cash-rich league. Overall, he now has 110 half-centuries in T20 cricket, which is joint second-most, along with Chris Gayle.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: , Updated:
Chandigarh:

With a half-century against Punjab Kings in the ongoing IPL 2025, Virat Kohli became the player with the most 50+ scores in the history of the cash-rich league. He was tied with David Warner 66 each until scoring a classy knock at Mullanpur. Apart from that, Kohli now also holds the record of joint joint-second-most half-centuries in T20 cricket. Warner tops the list with 116 to his name, while Kohli joined Chris Gayle at 110.

Most 50+ score in IPL

Player Most 50+ scores
Virat Kohli 67
David Warner 66
Shikhar Dhawan 53
Rohit Sharma 45
KL Rahul 43

Most half-centuries in T20 cricket

Player Most half-centuries in T20 cricket
David Warner 116
Chris Gayle 110
Virat Kohli 110
Babar Azam 101
Jos Buttler 94

More to Follow..

