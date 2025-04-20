Virat Kohli breaks David Warner's historic record, hits most 50+ score in IPL history

With a half-century against Punjab Kings in the ongoing IPL 2025, Virat Kohli became the player with the most 50+ scores in the history of the cash-rich league. He was tied with David Warner 66 each until scoring a classy knock at Mullanpur. Apart from that, Kohli now also holds the record of joint joint-second-most half-centuries in T20 cricket. Warner tops the list with 116 to his name, while Kohli joined Chris Gayle at 110.
Most 50+ score in IPL
|Player
|Most 50+ scores
|Virat Kohli
|67
|David Warner
|66
|Shikhar Dhawan
|53
|Rohit Sharma
|45
|KL Rahul
|43
Most half-centuries in T20 cricket
|Player
|Most half-centuries in T20 cricket
|David Warner
|116
|Chris Gayle
|110
|Virat Kohli
|110
|Babar Azam
|101
|Jos Buttler
|94
More to Follow..