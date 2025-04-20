Virat Kohli breaks David Warner's historic record, hits most 50+ score in IPL history Virat Kohli broke David Warner's record of the most 50+ scores in IPL history. The 36-year-old now has 67 50+ scores to his name in the cash-rich league. Overall, he now has 110 half-centuries in T20 cricket, which is joint second-most, along with Chris Gayle.

Chandigarh: With a half-century against Punjab Kings in the ongoing IPL 2025, Virat Kohli became the player with the most 50+ scores in the history of the cash-rich league. He was tied with David Warner 66 each until scoring a classy knock at Mullanpur. Apart from that, Kohli now also holds the record of joint joint-second-most half-centuries in T20 cricket. Warner tops the list with 116 to his name, while Kohli joined Chris Gayle at 110. Most 50+ score in IPL Player Most 50+ scores Virat Kohli 67 David Warner 66 Shikhar Dhawan 53 Rohit Sharma 45 KL Rahul 43 Most half-centuries in T20 cricket Player Most half-centuries in T20 cricket David Warner 116 Chris Gayle 110 Virat Kohli 110 Babar Azam 101 Jos Buttler 94 More to Follow..