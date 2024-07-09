Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's one-year-old kirtan video goes viral, users share on social media

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's video of attending a kirtan in London has gone viral. The social media users are sharing the video attributing it to the current time.

After winning the T20 World Cup 2024 with India, Kohli left for London to celebrate the win with his wife Anushka Sharma and his two kids. He was part of the celebrations in India too, when the whole contingent received a grand welcome in Delhi, followed by a special night in Mumbai.

While Kohli is in London, there is no evidence that he went to the ISKCON temple in the city, as claimed in the video. The same video was available on social media last year in June too.

Virat helped India bring the T20 World Cup back home after a wait of 17 years. He has become the only player with an ODI World Cup, a T20 World Cup and a U19 World Cup to his name.

Kohli scored a masterful 76-run knock in the final against South Africa. His knock came in 59 balls and was under scrutiny a bit for the strike rate but many believed it was a great knock considering the circumstances the team found itself to be in.

For his knock, Kohli was named the Player of the Match. His knock propelled India to 176, a very much fighting total despite the strength the Proteas possess. They were asked to chase a record total in the final.

India managed a narrow escape in the final. They needed to defend 30 from the final 30 balls with Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller in the middle. Led by some superb bowling by Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Arahdeep Singh, the Men in Blue won the game by seven runs.