How the mighty have fallen: The Virat Kohli story

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Virat Kohli | File Photo

The Virat Kohli story is one for the ages. A story that speaks of maddening heights - but also of obscure lows. A story of invincibility - but also the perils of mortality. Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Or is it, for the sake of poetic justice, just another low that Kohli's 'virat' story will speak of, as conquered?

Since 2019, Virat's invincible aura has taken a beating. Serious beating. Once plenty, the runs have dried up. The situation has gone to an extent, that his place in the team is under the scanner. But how did he reach here? To be honest, right now, it doesn't even seem like a technical flaw. He is batting well, or so it seems. The confidence, though not what we are used to seeing, is still there. But, cricket, as a game requires a fair bit of luck. For Kohli though, luck isn't even close to him.

Take for example the 4th innings vs England at Edgbaston. After getting out while flirting with delivery outside off, Kohli, unlike many, decided he wasn't really going to leave anything. He made up his mind, stretched his front foot, and tried to play every ball. He was sure of his strategy, and it seemed to be working. But so is his luck, that Ben Stokes came on, bowled delivery on a good length, and the ball bounced off like it was pitched short, took the top edge and went into the keeper's hand. That was his end.

In the 2nd T20, he played his part in India's newfound attacking approach, tried to play a nothing shot, and perished in the process. Among many of his dismissals these days, you would see Virat smiling, looking to the skies, nodding his head, or dropping it while walking. These gestures aren't because of disappointment - that's secondary and comes with every dismissal. But the looks on his face are of surprise, even amusement.

He knows he's putting in the work, the Indian dug-out knows, but the results are nowhere to be seen. It's funny how fast the night changes. A couple of months more and we may see India playing without Virat Kohli. Who would have thought that? The question now is - can he rise back?

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Or is it, for the sake of poetic justice, just another low that Kohli's 'virat' story will speak of, as conquered?