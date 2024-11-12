Tuesday, November 12, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. 'Yugon ki ladai': Virat Kohli all over Australia's newspapers amid BGT build-up; headlines in Hindi, Punjabi

'Yugon ki ladai': Virat Kohli all over Australia's newspapers amid BGT build-up; headlines in Hindi, Punjabi

Anywhere, everywhere it was just Virat Kohli in the Australian sports pages on Tuesday, November 12. Kohli, the face of Indian and world cricket, had his face all over the newspapers Down Under with the previews in Hindi and Punjabi no less ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: November 12, 2024 11:39 IST
Virat Kohli, the face of India and world cricket, ruled the
Image Source : AP Virat Kohli, the face of India and world cricket, ruled the front pages of the Australian papers on Tuesday morning ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

"Yugon ki ladai  (Fight for the ages)", "Ek Nava Raja (The new king)" - these might sound like eye-ball grabbing headlines in a local Hindi newspaper in India. But, wash your eyes once and check notes, these are headlines of the Australian papers - The Daily Telegraph and the Advertiser on Tuesday (November 12) morning. The papers were filled with the preview of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy set to kick off in 10 days with one face taking the majority of the space, Virat Kohli.

It's not often that the newspapers or the media in general highlights the rival team's language and culture but such is the magnitude of the upcoming five-match Test series and the popularity of Kohli, whom the Australian media admire greatly, that columns and headlines were in Hindi and Punjabi. Not just Indian cricket, Kohli has become the face of the sport worldwide and the former India captain has certainly dominated Australian media ever since his first tour to the country in 2011-12 and to now what will be his fifth apart from the two World Cups in 2015 and 2022.

Apart from Kohli, one of the pages was dedicated to the new king, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been in the top half of the run-scoring charts in Test cricket in 2024. Jaiswal, will be keen to continue his spectacular form in Australia after an outstanding show at home and in the West Indies last year. 

Related Stories
'For Indian cricket's sake, whoever has...': Gavaskar slams India for cancelling practice game

'For Indian cricket's sake, whoever has...': Gavaskar slams India for cancelling practice game

'Pakistan kyun nahi aa rahe aap?' Suryakumar Yadav stumped by fan's question in South Africa - WATCH

'Pakistan kyun nahi aa rahe aap?' Suryakumar Yadav stumped by fan's question in South Africa - WATCH

India TV Sports Wrap on November 12: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on November 12: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Kohli, on the other hand, hasn't been in great form coming into the Aussie assignment. The spin and turn at home led to Kohli's undoing in the New Zealand series but as everyone is hoping, Australia might just unlock the beast in him.

Kohli has had a great run with the bat in Australia in the past and with a World Test Championship (WTC) final spot on the line, the veteran with the backing from the head coach Gautam Gambhir will be keen to make amends in what is a crucial series for the side having suffered a brutal whitewash at home at the start of the month.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement