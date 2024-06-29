'Virat is always there in big matches': Nasser Hussain warns SA not to discount Kohli based on current form

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli has had a struggle in the T20 World Cup 2024 scoring just 75 runs in seven innings

Former India captain Virat Kohli doesn't seem to be able to buy a run in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the USA. In seven innings, Kohli has amassed just 75 runs, which is less than what he smashed in just one against Pakistan at the MCG in the last edition in 2022. Yes, the New York pitch was the reason for his undoing but going after the bowling from ball one is also not helping Kohli's cause but the former England captain Nasser Hussain believed that someone with a class of him can't be discounted ever in big games.

Hussain while speaking in detail on Kohli's importance and presence in the Indian line-up referred to that MCG knock saying that when it matters the most, the former Indian captain just tends to flourish under pressure and the summit clash against South Africa just could be the game where Kohli was hoping to has his say.

"I mean you go back to the game against Pakistan at the MCG, when India were floundering. Who was there at the end, smashing? That's the biggest game of all time for the Indians. India-Pakistan, you know. So he is always there in big matches," Nasser Hussain said on Sky Sports.

"I personally and others will disagree because you want to set the tone throughout the team. I personally think Virat Kohli should bat like he's batted over the last decade. He's got a strike rate of 138. He can be the glue, the rot, you know, they all bat around, and they all come in playing their shots. You cannot doubt Kohli as a player. You cannot doubt him in a big match. He has suffered because of that New York pitch because he had a brilliant IPL," Nasser added.

The 56-year-old said that New York wicket sort of disturbed Kohli's rhythm since he is a rhythm player and if he tries to bat deep like his natural self of taking a few balls, he could go long in the final and could ring the alarm bells for South Africa.

"He was fantastic in that. So he came into the tournament in form. But he has suffered because of that New York pitch. Since then, every bit of footage from the Indian camp has been Kohli in the nets, with Rahul Dravid trying to get the rhythm of batting. He is a rhythm player. He's not like Hardik Pandya, who is a power player. You just go out and power here. Virat Kohli needs time in the middle, rhythm. He bats for 3–4 overs and gets that rhythm. That timing comes back and, at the end, under pressure. Who will India want at the end? In a big game, they will want Kohli," Nasser added.