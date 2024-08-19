Vinesh Phogat celebrates Raksha Bandhan with brother Harvinder Phogat, video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : IANS/SCREENGRAB Vinesh Phogat with her brother Harvinder Phogat.

After missing out on a medal at the Paris Olympics, iconic wrestler Vinesh Phogat is gradually trying to get over the disappointment. The 29-year-old female grappler celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan on Monday along with her brother Harvinder Phogat in her village Balali, Haryana.

In a heartwarming video which is now going viral on social media platforms, Vinesh can be seen celebrating the festival of Rakhi with her brother. Vinesh can be seen holding a bundle of 500 rupee notes as her brother showers his blessings upon her.

Watch the video:

Vinesh was in a playful mood. She said, "He has given me just 10 rupees this time. Last year, he had given me 500 rupees on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan."

Notably, Vinesh was disqualified and not allowed to compete in the final of the women's freestyle wrestling 50kg category after her weight exceeded the limit. The decision had a debilitating effect on Vinesh's Paris Olympics campaign. She missed out on the rare opportunity to claim India's first gold medal in wrestling at the Olympics and her plea for a joint silver was also subsequently rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Disappointed by the entire ordeal, Vinesh announced her retirement from the sport but just when it looked like the country had seen the last of Vinesh on the wrestling mat, the Haryana-born hinted at a potential return in the foreseeable future.

"As I got love from my fellow Indians, my village and my family members, I guess I would get some courage to make this wound heal. Maybe, I could return to wrestling," Vinesh had said to the crowd that gathered to welcome her after she returned to India.

"I just want to say that missing the Olympic medal is the biggest wound in my life. I don't know how much time it would take to heal this wound. I don't know if I would pursue wrestling or not but the kind of courage I got today (Saturday), I want to use that in the right direction."