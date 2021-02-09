IND vs ENG 1st Test: Watch Cheteshwar Pujara forced into mistake by Jack Leach on Day 5

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Cheteshwar Pujara.

Chasing a daunting target of 420 on the final day of Chennai Test, India were handed an early and big blow as Cheteshwar Pujara departed after scoring just 15 to Jack Leach at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

The experienced Indian Test campaigner was forced into a mistake after the left-arm spinner's length delivery pitched toward middle and off stump, leaving Pujara no choice but to play. The batsman did a well in not jabbing the shot but the ball turned and bounced sharply; taking edge of the shoulder of the bat before flying into the first slip.

Resuming at 39/1 from overnight, Pujara and Shubman Gill (50 runs off 83 balls) added 19 runs on the board before the former fell for Leach's trap, who earlier also picked the wicket of Rohit Sharma (12 off 20).

At the time of writing this report, India were all at the sea as James Anderson's morning spell bamboozled a 50-up Shubman Gill and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, both of whom were clean bowled by the veteran pacer, with the score reading 92/4.

Earlier at the end of fourth day's play, India were 39 for one at stumps at the MA Chidambaram Stadium after England set them a target of 420 runs to win. India, who lost the wicket of Rohit Sharma early, need a further 381 runs while visitors England need nine wickets.