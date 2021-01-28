Watch: Ajinkya Rahane dances with his daughter in quarantine

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RADHIKA RAHANE Screengrab from the video of Ajinkya Rahane dancing with his daughter.

After a historic 2–1 away win in the 4 Test series against Australia, the players of Team India are now ready to take on the home ground against England. For which all the players of the team are spending their time in the 6-day quarantine for the first Test match played in Chennai. Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane, who led the Indian team to success in Australia, is seen dancing with his daughter in a hotel in Chennai. The video has become increasingly viral on social media.

Actually, the entire Indian squad has been quarantined for 6 days for the first Test match against England starting on 5 February. And Rahane used the free time to perfect use by dancing with his daughter and spend quality time with family. Rahane's wife Radhika shared the video on her official Instagram saying, "My entertainment in the quarantine period."

In the absence of Indian captain Virat Kohli, Rahane showed a great game in Australia under his captaincy. Adding to the fact that injury to all the senior players, especially the bowlers, Rahane made history by getting his best out of the young Team India. This is the reason that veterans have been very appreciative of Rahane's victory in Australia this time. Whereas now captain Virat Kohli has returned for the series against England and he will be seen captaining. The England team will play a series of 4 Tests, 5 T20s and 3 ODIs on their long tour of India.