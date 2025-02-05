Varun Chakaravarthy jumps three places in T20I rankings after player of the series performance vs England

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Varun Chakaravarthy

India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has jumped to second place in the latest ICC Men's T20I rankings for bowlers. He won the player of the series award for his scintillating show in the five-match series against England and accordingly, has been rewarded in the latest rankings update as well. For the unversed, Chakaravarthy picked up 14 wickets in just five T20Is at an impeccable average of 9.86 with a five-wicket haul to his name.

At the same time, England's lead spinner Adil Rashid didn't have a great time with the ball accounting for only five wickets in as many matches but his economy rate was exceptional in the series. However, lack of wickets has hurt him as Rashid has lost his numero uno position to Akeal Hosein who didn't play a single game in the last week or so. Hosein has 707 rating points now, only two more than that of Rashid and the same is the case with Varun who is also in the second position.

Meanwhile, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has also jumped four spots following impressive in the recently concluded T20I series. He is in sixth place in the latest rankings after picking five wickets in as many matches during the series with 671 rating points to his name. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is the other bowler in the top 10 who missed two out of the last three T20Is against England with India trying Mohammed Shami in their playing XI.

Among other players, England pacer Jofra Archer slipped four places to 10th following his poor show in the last two T20Is against India. Overall, he finished the T20I series with six wickets in five matches at an average of 34.33.

Latest ICC T20I rankings for bowlers