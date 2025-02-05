Wednesday, February 05, 2025
     
Varun Chakaravarthy jumps three places in T20I rankings after player of the series performance vs England

Varun Chakaravarthy has jumped to second place in the latest T20I rankings after his player of the series performance against England. Chakaravarthy picked up 14 wickets in five T20Is against England at an average of 9.86 only.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published : Feb 05, 2025 14:02 IST, Updated : Feb 05, 2025 14:04 IST
ICC T20I rankings
Image Source : GETTY Varun Chakaravarthy

India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has jumped to second place in the latest ICC Men's T20I rankings for bowlers. He won the player of the series award for his scintillating show in the five-match series against England and accordingly, has been rewarded in the latest rankings update as well. For the unversed, Chakaravarthy picked up 14 wickets in just five T20Is at an impeccable average of 9.86 with a five-wicket haul to his name.

At the same time, England's lead spinner Adil Rashid didn't have a great time with the ball accounting for only five wickets in as many matches but his economy rate was exceptional in the series. However, lack of wickets has hurt him as Rashid has lost his numero uno position to Akeal Hosein who didn't play a single game in the last week or so. Hosein has 707 rating points now, only two more than that of Rashid and the same is the case with Varun who is also in the second position.

Meanwhile, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has also jumped four spots following impressive in the recently concluded T20I series. He is in sixth place in the latest rankings after picking five wickets in as many matches during the series with 671 rating points to his name. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is the other bowler in the top 10 who missed two out of the last three T20Is against England with India trying Mohammed Shami in their playing XI.

Among other players, England pacer Jofra Archer slipped four places to 10th following his poor show in the last two T20Is against India. Overall, he finished the T20I series with six wickets in five matches at an average of 34.33.

Australia youngster departs from Sri Lanka to play Sheffield Shield

IND vs ENG: Ravindra Jadeja set to join Kapil Dev in unique list during ODI series

WPL 2025: Gujarat Giants name Ashleigh Gardner as skipper for upcoming season

Latest ICC T20I rankings for bowlers

Rank Player Ratings
1 Akeal Hosein 707
2 Adil Rashid 705
2 Varun Chakaravarthy 705
4 Wanindu Hasaranga 698
5 Adam Zampa 694
6 Ravi Bishnoi 671
7 Maheesh Theekshana 665
8 Rashid Khan 664
9 Arshdeep Singh 652
10 Jofra Archer 649
