Vaibhav Suryavanshi reacts to being most searched cricketer on Google in 2025, says 'does not matter' Vaibhav Suryavanshi was recently honoured as the most searched cricketer on Google Trends in 2025. After his heroic 171 off 95 balls against UAE in the U19 Asia Cup that lifted India to a record 433/6, the 14-year-old reflected on the same, saying that it doesn't matter to him.

New Delhi:

A standout performance at the U19 Asia Cup has transformed 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi from a promising youth cricketer into a rapidly rising figure in India’s sporting conversation. His surge in public attention has been so striking that his name overtook Virat Kohli in Google’s Year in Search trends, a remarkable feat for a teenager making his first major international impression. The sudden rise has coincided with a match-turning innings that delivered India a commanding victory in their tournament opener against the UAE, prompting admiration across junior cricket circles.

Inside the Indian camp, however, the atmosphere around him remains intentionally steady. Coaches and teammates noted that Suryavanshi has kept his routine unchanged, focusing largely on training and reflection rather than the noise outside. India’s 234-run win provided an opportunity for the young opener to discuss his approach, and his explanations revealed a mindset grounded in planning rather than impulse. His emphasis on pre-match preparation, especially arriving early for an extra practice session, offered insight into how he shaped an innings that would soon enter record books for its scale and audacity.

Suryavanshi explains his approach

“For me, it was all about preparation. We came a day early and had a really good practice session before the match, which helped a lot. My plan was simple. I tried to bat as long as I could. Since the wicket was new, I spent the first ten balls just trying to read it properly, and once I understood the pace and bounce, I began to attack. I have been working on my unorthodox shots in practice and I even managed to play a few of them today. I want to keep expanding my range,” Suryavanshi said after the match against UAE.

“I come from Bihar, and honestly, that does not matter much out there. You always hear things from behind the stumps, but I just focused on my own game. I see everything, I hear everything, and sure, it makes me smile sometimes, but it does not really affect me,” he added.

His 171 from 95 balls, featuring 14 sixes unfolded with a blend of patience early on and explosive hitting once he settled. His 212-run partnership with Aaron George pushed India to 433 for 6, their highest total in U19 ODIs, and positioned UAE in a chase they never came close to threatening. Finishing on 199 for 7, the hosts suffered a major defeat.