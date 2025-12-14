Vaibhav Suryavanshi makes crucial impact with ball during IND U19 vs PAK U19 clash in Dubai Vaibhav Suryavanshi starred with the ball as he took a crucial wicket in Pakistan's run chase of 241 at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai. Suryavanshi could not find the mojo with his bat but produced a crucial wicket with the ball.

New Delhi:

India's star youngster, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, made a strong impact with the ball during India's high-octane clash against Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday, December 14. While Suryavanshi could not find his mojo with the bat, he did a good job with the ball during the match at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai.

Suryavanshi came to bowl at a critical time for India during their defence of 240 in the rain-hit 49-over per side clash. India were in control with Deepesh Devendran taking three early wickets, but Pakistan captain Farhan Yousaf and Huzaifa Ahsan were putting up a fighting stand for the fifth wicket.

The two had put 47 runs for the fifth wicket, and with the target not much bigger, India could not afford partnerships to build. Suryavanshi came for his first over in the 24th over and removed the Pakistan skipper, caught at backward point.

The wicket opened the gates for India as they kept chipping away with regular scalps. Only Ahsan looked a thaw in India's smooth sailing but that was removed in the 39th over by Kanishk Chouhan.

India reach in semifinals as bowlers star to bowl Pakistan out for 150

The Indian bowlers did a brilliant job with the ball. Deepesh took three of the first four wickets to fall as he pushed Pakistan into a hole from where they found it very hard to recover.

While Ahsan held one end up and made 70, the Indian bowlers did not let Pakistan come on even terms. Speedster Kishan Kumar Singh took two wickets, while Kanishk scalped three too as India dominated the proceedings and bowled the Men in Green for 150 in 41.2 overs to win the game by 90 runs.

With this win, India have also reached into the semifinals of the Asia Cup. They had earlier defeated the UAE in their opening clash in Group A. India will now face Malaysia on December 16.