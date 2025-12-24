Vaibhav Suryavanshi breaks AB de Villiers' world record with 190-run knock in Vijay Hazare Trophy Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed 190 runs on the opening day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Arunachal Pradesh. In the process, he broke AB de Villiers' world record in One-Day cricket and also became the youngest centurion in List A cricket.

Ranchi:

Vaibhav Suryavanshi shattered records for fun on the opening day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy while playing for Bihar in the clash against Arunachal Pradesh in Ranchi. The prodigy smashed 190 runs off 84 deliveries with as many as 16 fours and 15 sixes at a strike rate of 226.19 as he smashed the opposition bowlers left, right and centre. In the process, Vaibhav broke AB de Villiers' world record, hitting the fastest 150 in List A cricket history.

The 14-year-old brought up his 150 off just 59 balls, while De Villiers had done so in just 64 balls against the West Indies in 2015. Jos Buttler is also on this list, having reached 150 off 65 balls in an ODI against the Netherlands back in 2022.

Fastest 150 in List A cricket

59 balls - Vaibhav Suryavanshi vs Arunachal Pradesh (2025)

64 balls - AB de Villiers vs West Indies (2015)

65 balls - Jos Buttler vs Netherlands (2022)

Moreover, Suryavanshi also became the youngest centurion in the history of List A cricket, surpassing Zahoor Elahi who had notched up a century at the age of 15 years and 209 days. Suryavanshi has done so at the age of only 14 years and 272 days.

Youngest to score a century in List A cricket

Vaibhav Suryavanshi - 14 years and 272 days (2025)

Zahoor Elahi - 15 years and 209 days (1986)

Riaz Hassan - 16 years and 9 days (2018)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi slams maiden One-Day century

Meanwhile, this turned out to be Vaibhav Suryavanshi's maiden century in List A cricket, as his exploits with the bat so far were across the Indian Premier League, India A and U19 levels. He also smacked the second fastest List A century by an Indian off just 36 balls, with only Anmolpreet Singh ahead of him, having done so in just 35 deliveries.

Overall, Suryavanshi registered the joint-fourth fastest ton in the history of List A cricket, equalling Corey Anderson's heroics in this aspect.

