Usman Khawaja ruled out of pink-ball Ashes Test in Gabba, Travis Head likely to open again Usman Khawaja will miss the pink-ball Ashes Test at the Gabba due to a back spasm, with Travis Head expected to open again. Josh Inglis or Beau Webster may enter the playing XI, while Cricket Australia says Khawaja will stay with the squad for rehabilitation.

Brisbane:

Australia opener Usman Khawaja has been ruled out of the second Ashes Test at the Gabba, starting December 4. The veteran suffered a back spasm in the opening game of the five-match series, which saw him unable to bat in the second innings. Travis Head opened the batting alongside Jake Weatherald, and he impressed everyone with a brilliant century that helped Australia seal the match by eight wickets.

Since then, Khawaja’s participation in the Gabba Test was in doubt. On December 2, it has now been confirmed that the 38-year-old will miss the pink-ball Test as he has failed to recover from the injury. Either Josh Inglis or Beau Webster is expected to replace the cricketer in the playing XI. Cricket Australia, in the meantime, confirmed that Khawaja will continue his rehabilitation with the team as he won’t be replaced.

“Khawaja will remain with the team to continue his rehabilitation. He has not been replaced in the squad,” a statement read.

Boland expects Head to open again

Ahead of the second Test, Scott Boland noted that he expects Head to open again. He explained that the plan was for Khawaja to open in all five Test matches, but the team was forced to change their strategy because of the injury. He also added that when Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood missed the opening Test, the other bowlers stepped up to get the job done and he expects the same to happen again.

“I guess it does [upset the balance of the team] a little bit because we probably planned to have Uzzie there the whole time. But I think the best thing about our team over the last few years is that when someone has come out due to form or an injury or something like that, someone's always stood up and done their job,” Boland said.

“Trav did that last week and even without Pat [Cummins] and Josh [Hazlewood], some bowlers have come in and done a good job. We've obviously got huge depth in our squad and we can replace anyone if we need to,” he added.