Friday, December 06, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. 'Used to calculate my age to see he doesn't get retired when I make debut': Nitish Reddy on admiring Kohli

'Used to calculate my age to see he doesn't get retired when I make debut': Nitish Reddy on admiring Kohli

Andhra all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has come leaps and bounds in the last 6-8 months through IPL and T20 cricket, making his Test debut in the first game against Australia in Perth. Nitish Reddy opened up on his admiration and respect for Virat Kohli and his dream to play alongside him.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published : Dec 06, 2024 12:34 IST, Updated : Dec 06, 2024 12:34 IST
Nitish Reddy stitched an unbeaten 77-run stand alongside
Image Source : GETTY Nitish Reddy stitched an unbeaten 77-run stand alongside Virat Kohli in the second innings of the first Test in Perth

Nitish Reddy was playing age-group cricket when he won the best young player at the NAMAN awards. Reddy spotted Virat Kohli along with his wife Anushka Sharma at the awards. Since he was very young at that point, he couldn't really go up to him and ask for a photo, so he clicked a selfie ensuring that Kohli was somehow in the frame. It was for the keeps for Reddy but who knew, five years later, he will be batting alongside Kohli in a Test match in Australia on his debut.

“This was a safety photo. At that time, he was so famous. I felt like maybe if I don’t get a photo, let’s take a picture," Reddy said on bcci.tv. "It reminds me of my childhood dreams and everything. From childhood, I am a huge fan of Virat Kohli and I used to watch every match of his. He scores hundreds and I like his celebrations. At that time, I used to calculate my age so that he doesn’t retire when I make my debut for India," he added.

Nitish also got to be part of the century moment for Virat Kohli, a first in 18 months for the batting stalwart, as India strengthened their position in the Perth Test following a huge 201-run opening partnership after having received his Test cap from the man himself.

“I was watching Virat bhai score the hundred, and didn’t realise that I was close to my first fifty. I was so pumped up and celebrating his 81st hundred, it was a great moment for me in my life,” Reddy added.

Related Stories
Rohit Sharma comes in as India make three changes to playing XI for pink-ball Test vs Australia

Rohit Sharma comes in as India make three changes to playing XI for pink-ball Test vs Australia

Yashasvi Jaiswal registers undesired record as Mitchell Starc strikes with first ball | WATCH

Yashasvi Jaiswal registers undesired record as Mitchell Starc strikes with first ball | WATCH

India TV Sports Wrap on December 6: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on December 6: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Reddy gave a good account of himself in his first Test scoring 41* and 38* in the two innings while dismissing Mitchell Marsh to take his maiden wicket with the ball in the fourth innings. Reddy has been fast-tracked to the national team and the performances have matched the promise so far. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement