USA vs PAK Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for USA vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match

USA cricket team in their maiden T20 World Cup began the tournament with a smashing win against their oldest rivals Canada and now will be looking to upset Pakistan's applecart in their second game in Dallas on Thursday, June 6. Pakistan are yet to play a game in the tournament.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: June 06, 2024 10:00 IST
USA began their maiden T20 World Cup campaign with a solid win against Canada and will be looking to upset Pakistan in their second game in Dallas

USA cricket team, the co-hosts of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, kicked off their campaign with a come-from-behind victory against their oldest rivals Canada in Dallas on the opening day of the tournament. The way Aaron Jones and Andries Gous chased down 197 runs from being 48/2 in eight overs showed that USA have the capability to win games at this level and it won't be a surprise if they topple one of two more fancied sides and hence, Pakistan wouldn't want to take them lightly.

Pakistan are coming off a 2-0 loss against England and hence will be a little short on confidence but a win against the co-hosts on Thursday, June 6, could help them attain some momentum before the much-anticipated game against India a few days later. Pakistan will need to get their batting order and intent right to be able to win games in the format as they have been inconsistent of late. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan will need to lead by example for the bowlers to follow as they have a sensational bowling attack.

USA will hope that they stay true to their captain's words of playing with same intent irrespective of the opposition.

My Dream11 team for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Match No 11, USA vs PAK

Aaron Jones, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman (vc), Corey Anderson, Andries Gous, Harmeet Singh, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf (c), Ali Khan, Shaheen Afridi

Squads

United States: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel(w/c), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Corey Anderson, Nitish Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Milind Kumar, Nosthush Kenjige, Nisarg Patel, Shayan Jahangir

Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Abbas Afridi, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed

