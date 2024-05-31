USA vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: T20 World Cup 2024 Match 1 preview, captaincy picks and predicted playing XIs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY USA cricketers Monak Patel and Ali Khan at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas on May 29, 2024

USA vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: The United States of America and Canada will begin the much-awaiated ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in an eye-catching fixture in Dallas on Saturday, June 1. Both teams will be making their debuts in the T20 World Cup and will be hoping for a positive start in the curtain-raiser fixture.

Monak Patel will be leading the co-hosts USA in their maiden ICC World Cup event while Canada have an experience of playing in the 50-over World Cup. The United States and Canada are both drawn in Group A with the former champions India and Pakistan, and the rising Ireland side.

United States displayed their potential with a statment 2-1 win in a three-match T20I series against Bangladesh last week and boast an impressive record against Canada. The USA have won six of their eight T20I encounters against neighbours and are favourites to win two points in the first match of the mega tournament.

Match Details:

Match: T20 World Cup 2024, Match 1

Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas

Date & Time: Saturday, June 1 at 7:30 PM Local Time (6:00 AM IST, Sunday, June 2)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, Hotstar Website and App

USA vs CAN Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Monak Patel (VC), Shreyas Movva

Batters: Navneet Dhaliwal, Aaron Jones, Dilpreet Singh

All-rounders: Corey Anderson, Steven Taylor (C), Saad Zafar

Bowlers: Saurabh Netravalkar, Nikhil Dutta, Harmeet Singh

USA vs CAN Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Steven Taylor: The home fans will be hoping big performances from their star batter in the upcoming World Cup. Taylor has scored 742 runs in just 21 T20I innings at an amazing strike rate of 142.41. The top order batter has scored 169 runs in six T20I innings against Canada and will be a safe captaincy pick for the Dream11 team.

Saurabh Netravalkar: The former India U19 World Cup star became the nations top T20I appearance maker during the recent series against Bangladesh. The tall USA pacer was impressive against Bangladesh and has taken 27 wickets in 27 innings at an impressive economy rate of 6.69 so far.

USA vs CAN probable playing XIs:

United States predicted playing XI: Monank Patel (c & wk), Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Nitish Kumar, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar.

Canada predicted playing XI: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Saad Bin Zafar (c), Dilpreet Singh Bajwa, Rishiv Raghav Joshi, Dillon Heyliger, Udhaya Bhagwan, Nikhil Dutta.