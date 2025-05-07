Urvil Patel etches name in elite list with quickfire knock on IPL debut Chennai Super Kings' Urvil Patel put in an excellent performance on his IPL (Indian Premier League) debut and scripted history with his quickfire knock against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

New Delhi:

Game 57 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Chennai Super Kings. Both sides faced off at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 7. The clash saw Kolkata Knight Riders coming in to bat first and the knocks of Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, and Andre Russell saw Kolkata post a total of 179 runs in the first innings.

Aiming to chase down the target, Chennai Super Kings got off to a subpar start as opener Ayush Mhatre and Devon Conway both departed on a duck. After the first wicket, CSK debutant Urvil Patel came out to bat, and the 26-year-old made an instant impact on the game.

Taking the game straight to the bowling attack, Patel scored 31 runs in 11 deliveries. In his quickfire knock, Patel went on to register a massive record. He became the player with the most runs scored in the first 10 balls on IPL debut.

It is worth noting that after hitting the ball all around the stadium, Patel departed against Harshit Rana as KKR continued to dominate the five-time champions in the game.

Notably the game is just a consolation clash for Chennai Super Kings. The side became the first side to be eliminated from the competition after a horrid start to their campaign. They currently occupy 10th place in the standings.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders are well in the race for the playoffs. The defending champions sits in sixth place in the standings, and will hope to register a win against CSK to keep their hopes alive.

Most runs scored in first 10 balls on IPL debut

31 - Urvil Patel vs KKR, Kolkata, 2025*

30 - Abhishek Sharma vs RCB, Delhi, 2018

29 - Vipraj Nigam vs LSG, Vizag, 2025

28 - Rachin Ravindra vs RCB, Chennai, 2024

27 - Shaun Pollock vs RCB, Mumbai, 2008