Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List in IPL 2023 after MI vs CSK game

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Mumbai Indians in the 12th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Saturday (April 9). Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja were the heroes for the four-time champions as they chased down 158 runs without much fuss with more than an over to spare. With this win, CSK have climbed to the fourth position in the points table. Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans are at the top three positions respectively with four points each to their name as well.

The top five teams including Punjab Kings are only separated only due to NRR and things will start getting interesting as the tournament progresses in terms of playoffs qualification. Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore are the next two teams in the line with one win each to their name. Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are yet to taste victory this season after playing 2, 3 and 2 matches respectively.

Who has Orange Cap?

Interestingly, Orange Cap travelled to three different players on Saturday (April 8). Jos Buttler first earned it after his 79-run knock batting first against Delhi Capitals. Later in the game, David Warner, the DC skipper, overtook Buttler after scoring 65 runs in the losing cause while Ruturaj Gaikwad took over him during the MI vs CSK clash later in the evening. Ruturaj is currently at the top with 189 runs in three matches and David Warner is at the second place with 158 runs. Buttler, meanwhile, is at third with 152 runs in three matches. Kyle Mayers is at the fourth position with 139 runs in three matches while Shikhar Dhawan completes the top five list with 126 runs in two matches.

Who has Purple Cap?

Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal is currently owning the purple cap with 8 wickets to his name in three games while LSG's Mark Wood is at the second place with as many wickets in two matches. Another LSG bowler, Ravi Bishnoi, has occupied the third place with six wickets. Varun Chakaravarthy who will be in action on Sunday has picked up five scalps while Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan who will face KKR today has also picked five wickets so far and he completes the top five list.

