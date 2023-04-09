Sunday, April 09, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List in IPL 2023 after MI vs CSK game

Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List in IPL 2023 after MI vs CSK game

CSK registered their second win of IPL 2023 in three outings defeating Mumbai Indians by seven wickets.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: April 09, 2023 9:38 IST
IPL, IPL 2023
Image Source : AP Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored most runs so far in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Mumbai Indians in the 12th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Saturday (April 9). Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja were the heroes for the four-time champions as they chased down 158 runs without much fuss with more than an over to spare. With this win, CSK have climbed to the fourth position in the points table. Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans are at the top three positions respectively with four points each to their name as well.

The top five teams including Punjab Kings are only separated only due to NRR and things will start getting interesting as the tournament progresses in terms of playoffs qualification. Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore are the next two teams in the line with one win each to their name. Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are yet to taste victory this season after playing 2, 3 and 2 matches respectively.

India Tv - Points Table IPL 2023

Image Source : IPLT20Points Table IPL 2023

Who has Orange Cap?

Interestingly, Orange Cap travelled to three different players on Saturday (April 8). Jos Buttler first earned it after his 79-run knock batting first against Delhi Capitals. Later in the game, David Warner, the DC skipper, overtook Buttler after scoring 65 runs in the losing cause while Ruturaj Gaikwad took over him during the MI vs CSK clash later in the evening. Ruturaj is currently at the top with 189 runs in three matches and David Warner is at the second place with 158 runs. Buttler, meanwhile, is at third with 152 runs in three matches. Kyle Mayers is at the fourth position with 139 runs in three matches while Shikhar Dhawan completes the top five list with 126 runs in two matches.

India Tv - Orange Cap IPL 2023

Image Source : INDIA TVOrange Cap IPL 2023
Related Stories
GT vs KKR: Pitch Report to Records- Here's everything to know about Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT vs KKR: Pitch Report to Records- Here's everything to know about Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

MI vs CSK: 'We want Dhoni' chants from fans light up Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai - Watch

MI vs CSK: 'We want Dhoni' chants from fans light up Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai - Watch

Ajinkya Rahane leaves behind MS Dhoni and Matthew Hayden on CSK debut in IPL 2023

Ajinkya Rahane leaves behind MS Dhoni and Matthew Hayden on CSK debut in IPL 2023

Who has Purple Cap?

Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal is currently owning the purple cap with 8 wickets to his name in three games while LSG's Mark Wood is at the second place with as many wickets in two matches. Another LSG bowler, Ravi Bishnoi, has occupied the third place with six wickets. Varun Chakaravarthy who will be in action on Sunday has picked up five scalps while Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan who will face KKR today has also picked five wickets so far and he completes the top five list.

India Tv - Purple Cap IPL 2023

Image Source : INDIA TVPurple Cap IPL 2023

Latest Cricket News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News