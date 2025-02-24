UP Warriorz win first-ever Super Over in WPL history, hand RCB second loss on trot Sophie Ecclestone was the star for UP Warriorz as she played a blistering cameo to force the game into the Super Over, before unleashing her skills to defend eight runs from the six-ball face-off. UPW have registered a win in the first-ever Super Over in WPL.

UP Warriorz registered a nail-biting win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the first-ever Super Over in the history of the Women's Premier League. The Warriorz edged past the Bengaluru side in a humdinger at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium after defending eight runs in the Super Over on Monday, February 24.

Coming into the Super Over, the UP side managed to make only eight runs. Sophie Ecclestone, who did a great job with the bat earlier in the run-chase, was fabulous yet again as she defended eight runs in the Super Over.

UP Warriorz, who finished tied on 180 in the regulation time, made eight runs in the Super Over. Warriorz had sent Henry and Harris to bat first up with Ecclestone being the third batter. Kim Garth bowled the Super Over and gave only eight runs.

Ecclestone then bowled the Super Over for the Warriorz and conceded only four runs from it. Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh came out to bat as they looked to take RCB home, but they could not do much against the England star.

Ecclestone was the star with the bat in the later stages of the run-chase. She made a blistering 33 from 19 balls, including smashing 17 off five balls in the last over.

With UP Warriorz's backs against the walls, Sophie Ecclestone played a match-saving cameo of 33 from 19 balls. UPW needed 18 runs from the final over with only one wicket in hand. Renuka Singh, who was having a good day, was bestowed with the opportunity to bowl the all-important final over.

Ecclestone tonked her for back-to-back sixes and then for a four to bring the equation down to two runs needed from two balls. The England bowler mistimed one to covers for a single as the equation came to one from one.

Kranti Goud was on strike for the final ball and as she missed her drive, the two batters ran for a run. However, Ecclestone was run out by Richa Ghosh as the first-ever Super Over in the WPL history loaded in.

More to follow...