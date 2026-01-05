UP Warriorz name Meg Lanning as captain for WPL 2026 as franchise aims to bounce back Meg Lanning has led Delhi Capitals to the final of the Women's Premier League in all the previous three editions. Lanning has now been named the captain of a revamped UP Warriorz.

New Delhi:

UP Warriorz have named former Australia and Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning as their skipper ahead of the Women's Premier League, which begins on January 9.

The Australian great previously led Delhi Capitals in the first three editions of the WPL, guiding them to the final each time but falling short on all three occasions.

"The Capri Sports-owned UP Warriorz announced the appointment of Australian legend Meg Lanning as captain of the franchise ahead of the 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) season," UP Warriorz said in a statement.

Lanning was released by Delhi Capitals during the retention deadline and was picked by the UP Warriorz for Rs 1.9 crore at the auction.

A seven-time World Cup winner with Australia, Lanning has claimed two ODI World Cup titles and five T20 World Cups during her illustrious career.

"As the UP Warriorz enters a new phase of their journey, Lanning’s appointment underscores the franchise’s focus on experience and composure at the leadership level," the statement added.

UP Warriorz have revamped their squad ahead of the upcoming season after finishing third in the inaugural 2023 edition, fourth in 2024 and fifth in 2025. Warriorz had retained just one player: Shweta Sehrawat during the retention, and picked a strong team during the auction.

"As the WPL enters its fourth season, it’s been incredible to see how the league has evolved. The quality of cricket, competitiveness, and the emergence of exciting new talent continue to raise the standard each year," Lanning said.

"This is a talented group with a strong mix of international experience and Indian players, and I’m really looking forward to the challenge ahead,” she added.

UP Warriorz head coach Abhishek Nayar, a former India player and assistant coach, said, "Meg brings a rare combination of experience, clarity and calmness that sets her apart as a leader."

The WPL will be played in two phases this year, with the first leg in Navi Mumbai from January 9 to 17, followed by the second in Vadodara from January 19 to February 5.