Uncapped legspinner Gavin Hoey earns maiden call-up as Ireland name squad for only Test against Zimbabwe

Ireland have announced their squad for the only Test against Zimbabwe with uncapped leg-spinner Gavin Hoey earning his maiden call-up.

Hoey's inclusion is set to add strength to Ireland's spin-bowling attack including off-spinner Andy McBrine and left-arm off-spinner Matthew Humphreys.

Medium pacer Matthew Foster, Theo van Woerkom and George Dockrell have been left out of the squad.

Humphreys experienced baptism of fire on Test debut against Sri Lanka in Galle last year after he was taken for 67 runs in 10 overs and struggled to keep himself away from the firing line.

However, the 21-year-old has been picked based on his recent form which includes 15 scalps in two first-class games for Ireland's emerging side against West Indies Academy at an average of 12.60.

"Humphreys made his Test debut in Sri Lanka and found the going difficult against good players of spin out in the subcontinent," Andrew White, the national selector, said in a statement released by Cricket Ireland.

"He'd admit himself that he went through a period of a loss of form and maybe a loss of confidence, but he's worked extremely hard to come back into the reckoning and his performances for Ireland Wolves have been exactly what we were looking for.

"Obviously in the West Indies last year for Emerging Ireland, then in Nepal, and has now backed it up in the recent series for the Emerging Ireland side against West Indies Academy, where he took 10 wickets. But it's the consistency he has shown over the last period which has been really pleasing and he very much deserves his call-up."

The Test match will get underway on July 25 at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Stormont, Belfast.

Ireland Test squad

Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young