Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KSBHARAT UK tour: KS Bharat added as cover for Wriddhiman Saha in India Test squad

The BCCI has added KS Bharat to the Indian squad for the upcoming tour of the United Kingdom, which includes the final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand and a five-Test series against England.

Bharat has been included as cover for Wriddhiman Saha, according to ANI.

Saha had tested negative for COVID-19 earlier this week, but the selection commitee didn't want to take any chances and included Bharat keeping in mind the COVID protocols.

"He was added as cover for Saha considering he was still recovering from the virus and wicket-keeping is a specialised job. If Saha wasn't fit in time, we would have needed a second keeper in the squad for the tour which is a three-month long one," a source told ANI.

The UK-bound players from both men's and women's teams have entered into a 14-day mandatory quarantine period in Mumbai.

The team will depart for the UK on June 2. It is expected that the Indian men's team will be allowed to train during their quarantine in England to prepare for the final of the World Test Championship, which is scheduled between June 18-22 in Southampton.