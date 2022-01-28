Friday, January 28, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Uganda U19 vs Papua New Guinea U19 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Online, TV

Uganda U19 vs Papua New Guinea U19 Live Streaming ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Get the Live Streaming Details, Live Telecast, Live Stream, Live cricket score, updates, commentary, highlights, latest news and full scorecard between UGA U19 vs PNG U19.

India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 28, 2022 16:26 IST
File photo of Papua New Guinea U19 cricket team.
Image Source : TWITTER/CRICKET PNG

File photo of Papua New Guinea U19 cricket team.

Uganda U19 vs Papua New Guinea U19 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Online

Uganda will take on Papua New Guinea in the 13th Place Playoff Semi-Final 1 match of the ongoing Under-19 World Cup 2022. The game will take place at Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Diego Martin.

Let's take a look at the live streaming details of the Uganda U19 vs Papua New Guinea U19: 

Match Details

Uganda U19 vs Papua New Guinea U19, 13th Place Playoff Semi-Final 1

Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Diego Martin
6:30 PM IST

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast Details

In India
Star Sports will telecast the ICC U-19 World Cup. You can watch Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

In Pakistan
In Pakistan, the live telecast will be available on PTV Sports. The live streaming will be available on the PTV app.

In West Indies
In the Caribbean the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches will be available on ESPN Network. The live streaming will be available on the ESPN+ app.

In Bangladesh
In Bangladesh, Gazi TV, T Sports, and BTV will present the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Sri Lanka
Star Sports and Siyatha TV will provide the live telecast of the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Australia
In Australia, Kayo TV and Foxtel Network will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In New Zealand
In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will live stream the U-19 World Cup 2022. 

In the United States and Canada
In the United States, Willow TV will present the live telecast of U19 World Cup 2022.

In the United Kingdom
In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In South Africa
In South Africa, SuperSport will Live telecast the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In MENA Countries
In the middle-east nations, Etisalat and Starzplay will provide the live coverage of U19 World Cup 2022.

