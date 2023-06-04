Sunday, June 04, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. UAE vs WI, 1st ODI: Pitch report to records at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

UAE vs WI, 1st ODI: Pitch report to records at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

West Indies have won both the ODI games played against UAE in the past and this is the first time both nations are playing a bilateral ODI series.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 04, 2023 11:15 IST
UAE vs WI 1st ODI Pitch Report
Image Source : TWITTER UAE vs WI 1st ODI Pitch Report

West Indies and United Arab Emirates face each other in their first-ever bilateral series starting at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Sunday, June 4. Both teams will take this opportunity to start early preparation for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier which starts on June 18 in Zimbabwe. West Indies and UAE are placed in different groups in the Qualifiers with the former being favorites to top their group. This will be the first assignment for newly appointed head coach Daren Sammy who will be without the services of star spinners Gudakesh Motie and Akeal Hosein.

UAE and West Indies last played each other in ICC World Cup Qualifier in 2018 at Harare Sports Club. UAE fell 60 runs short while chasing a mammoth 358-run target despite a famous century by Rameez Shahzad.

​Pitch Report - UAE vs WI

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium favors both batters and bowlers in ODIs with a balanced surface. The average first innings score here is 223 and it slips to below 200 in the second innings. The pitch favors spin bowlers slightly and ground stats favor the team batting first. With over 250 ODIs played here, teams have never managed to chase a 300-plus target here. 

​Will Toss Matter?

Not likely. Sharjah's pitch favors bowlers a little and teams batting first hold a better record here but West Indies are likely to dominate the game due to the clear difference in quality between the two teams.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - The Numbers Game 

Basic ODI Stats 

  • Total matches: 252
  • Matches won batting first: 132
  • Matches won bowling first: 118

Average ODI Stats

  • Average 1st Innings scores: 223
  • Average 2nd Innings scores: 191

Score Stats for ODI matches

  • Highest total recorded - 364/7 (50 Ov) by PAK vs NZ
  • Lowest total recorded - 54/10 (26.3 Ov) by IND vs SL
  • Highest score chased - 285/2 (47.5 Ov) by AUS vs PAK
  • Lowest score defended - 138/9 (50 Ov) by PAKW vs SLW

Full Squads -

UAE Squad: Muhammad Waseem (c), Ansh Tandon, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Ethan DSouza, Jonathan Figy, Rameez Shahzad, Aayan Afzal Khan, Fahad Nawaz, Rohan Mustafa, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Aryansh Sharma, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Lovepreet Singh, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Naseer, Junaid Siddique, Sanchit Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope (c & wk), Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shamarh Brooks, Kavem Hodge, Johnson Charles, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Raymon Reifer, Yannic Cariah, Dominic Drakes, Akeem Jordan, Kevin Sinclair, Odean Smith

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News