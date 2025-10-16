UAE beat Japan to qualify for T20 World Cup 2026, check list of all 20 teams UAE defeated Japan by eight wickets to clinch the final spot in the T20 World Cup 2026. Led by Muhammad Waseem, UAE chased down 116 with ease after strong performances from Haider Ali, Alishan Sharafu, and Waseem. They became Asia’s seventh qualifier.

Al Amerat, Oman:

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) secured the final spot in the T20 World Cup 2026 with a dominant eight-wicket win over Japan. With this victory, UAE became the 20th team to qualify for the marquee tournament, which is set to take place in India and Sri Lanka in 2026. Competing in the T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025, the Muhammad Waseem-led side finished third, joining already-qualified Nepal and Oman, who took the top two spots.

In the crucial clash at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman, UAE won the toss and opted to bowl first. Japan struggled from the outset, slumping to 56/8 at one stage. However, wicketkeeper-batter Wataru Miyauchi offered some resistance with an unbeaten 45 off 32 balls, helping his side post a modest total of 116. For UAE, Haider Ali starred with the ball, claiming three wickets, while Muhammad Irfan chipped in with two.

When it came to the chase, UAE openers Alishan Sharafu and Waseem dominated with the bat and set the tone. Sharafu smacked 46 runs off 27 balls, while Waseem’s 42 off 26 pushed Japan out of the contest. They stitched a partnership of 70 runs before Mayank Rajesh Kumar and Rahul Chopra arrived to win the game in the 13th over of the match.

Nevertheless, Japan would be happy with their performance, given that they were very close to making it to the World Cup. UAE, on the other hand, became the seventh team from Asia to qualify for the global tournament.

All 20 teams qualified for the T20 World Cup 2026: