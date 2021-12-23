Thursday, December 23, 2021
     
  • Nagpur reports 2nd Omicron case, 21-yr-old Dubai returnee tests positive
  • Mumbai records 602 Covid cases today, highest since October 6
U-19 Asia Cup: India thrash UAE by 154 runs; Pakistan beat Afghanistan

India U-19 cricket team was off to an auspicious start in the ACC U-19 Asia Cup as the Yash Dhull-led side defeated UAE U-19 by 154 runs

India TV Sports Desk
Dubai Updated on: December 23, 2021 18:41 IST
India U19 opener Harnoor Singh raises his bat after scoring a century against UAE U19 in Dubai on Th
Image Source : ASIAN CRICKET COUNCIL VIA BCCI

India U19 opener Harnoor Singh raises his bat after scoring a century against UAE U19 in Dubai on Thursday.

Highlights

  • Harnoor Singh shone with the bat for India with a ton while Dhull scored a half-century as well
  • In the other matches played on Thursday, PAK beat AFG by four wickets and SL hammered Kuwait
  • India next play arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday

India U-19 cricket team was off to an auspicious start in the ACC U-19 Asia Cup as the Yash Dhull-led side defeated UAE U-19 by 154 runs here on Thursday. Harnoor Singh shone with the bat for India with a century while Dhull scored a half-century as well before Indian bowlers ran through UAE batting order. 

In the other matches played on Thursday, Pakistan beat Afghanistan by four wickets and Sri Lanka hammered Kuwait by 274 runs.

In India's match, the 'Boys in Blue' put up 282 for five on the board, courtesy Harnoor's 120 off 130 balls and skipper Dhull's 63 off 68 balls. Rajvardhan Hangargekar's unbeaten 48 off 23 balls provided the final flourish.

UAE used as many as nine bowling options at the ICC Academy Ground but the move did not help their cause. The home team's batters came a cropper against the Indian bowling line-up, folding up for 128 in 34.3 overs.

Hangargekar took three wickets for India while Garv Sangwan, Vicky Oswal and Kaushal Tamble took two each. India next play arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday.

The tournament is being played ahead of the U-19 World Cup in the West Indies next month.

(With inputs from PTI)

