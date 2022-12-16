Twitter explodes as Cheteshwar Pujara hits fastest Test ton vs Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pujara celebrated his 19th Test ton with Virat Kohli on the field.

Cheteshwar Pujara was at his classy best vs Bangladesh on Day 3 of the 1st Test as he slammed a 100 in just 130 balls. Incidentally, the 100 also turned out to be his fastest in Test format.

His second best came vs West Indies in Wankhede where he reached the 3-figure in 146 balls.

Twitter, as expected, exploded right after Pujara's pyrotechnics, and had the best reactions. Here are some of them.

The Match Situation

India declared their innings at 258-2 and invited Bangladesh to bat, handing them a target of 513, which to be brutally honest, looks way out of Bangladesh's reach. The day ended on a positive note for Bangladesh as they did not lose any wickets and put on 41 runs on board.

One decision though. that surprised many was to hold out Kuldeep Yadav till after the 10th over.

Also Read: Here's how Arshdeep Singh fared in 2022 - His debut year

The game on day four will come down to Bangladesh's resolve and if they can really hold on and force the game to go on till the last day.

Latest Cricket News