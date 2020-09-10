Image Source : CPL CPL 2020 Final Live Streaming, Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks: Watch TKR vs SLZ live online

The action in the Caribbean Premier League is set to end today as Trinbago Knight Riders take on the St Lucia Zouks in the title clash. Both the sides had a fairly easy outing in the semifinals, as TKR registered a nine-wicket victory over the Jamaica Tallawahs while SLZ cruised to a 10-wicket win over the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Zouks bowled the Warriors on a total of merely 55 before chasing the target in just 27 balls. However, the Knight Riders remain the firm favourites to lift the title as they are yet to concede a defeat in the tournament, winning all of their eleven games. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch CPL 2020 Final Live Streaming, Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks live online on FanCode and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.

When is CPL 2020 Final Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks?

CPL 2020 Final Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks will take place on September 10 (Thursday).

When will CPL 2020 Final Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks start?

CPL 2020 Final Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks live cricket match will start at 07.30 PM.

Where is CPL 2020 Final Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks match being played?

CPL 2020 Final Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks is being played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket CPL 2020 Final Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks match Today?

You can watch CPL 2020 Final Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks live cricket streaming match on FanCode app in India.

Where can you watch CPL 2020 Final Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch CPL 2020 Final Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks on Star Sports Network.

What are the squads for CPL 2020 Final Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks?

Trinbago Knight Riders Squad: Tion Webster, Amir Jangoo, Tim Seifert(w), Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard(c), Sikandar Raza, Akeal Hosein, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Pravin Tambe, Anderson Phillip, Dwayne Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales

St Lucia Zouks Squad: Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Andre Fletcher(w), Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Javelle Glenn, Daren Sammy(c), Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan, Obed McCoy, Chemar Holder, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Saad Bin Zafar

