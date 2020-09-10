Live Score Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks CPL 2020 Final: Cornwall departs early

Image Source : TWITTER: @TKRIDERS/ @CPL2020 Live Score Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks CPL 2020 Final: Zouks eye maiden title against TKR

Live Score Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks CPL 2020 Final: Daren Sammy's St Lucia Zouks will lock horns against Kieron Pollard's Trinbago Knight Riders in the final of CPL 2020. Zouks will look to register their maiden title win against three-time CPL champions TKR. Both the teams are in excellent form throughout the tournament, but TKR stood out with 11 wins in 11 matches in their journey to final. The star-studded TKR team have played excellent cricket in all three departments with every player giving their all for the team, while Zouks has an inspirational leader in Sammy in their first CPL final. Sammy has led the West Indies team to T20 World Championship in 2016 and will look to replicate the success with Zouks. Here you can follow all live cricket score and updates from TKR vs Zoulks match live from Trinidad.

Live Score Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks CPL 2020 Final: SLZ 11/1 in 1.4 over vs TKR

* Andre Fletcher is the new man in

07.38 PM | Khan to Cornwall | OUT! Clean Bowled! TKR get an early breakthrough as the big man is back in the dugout. Excellent delivery by Ali Khan, pitched up in the front and Cornwall tries to swing the bat but misses it completely.

* Ali Khan to bowl from other end

07.34 PM | Hosein to Cornwall: FOUR! Rahkeem edges the ball and the ball races away for a boundary over the slip fielder.

07.32 PM | Hosein to Cornwall: FOUR! The big man shuffles across and swings the bat through leg side for the first boundary of the big final.

07.29 PM: Rahkeem Cornwall and Mark Deyal to open the innings for Zouks while Akeal Hosein will start the proceedings with the ball.

07.09 PM: Playing XI of both teams:

07.02 PM: TKR captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and opted to bowl against Zouks

06.55 PM: The epic finale will see two Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan (co-owner TKR) and Preity Zinta (co-owner St Lucia Zouks) locking horns against each other.

06.50 PM: The toss will take place at 07.00 PM IST.

