Travis Head's carnage helps Australia create world record in Ashes opener in Perth Australia created a major world record as they mauled England in the fourth innings of the Ashes opener in Perth. Travis Head produced a knock for the ages as the Aussies chased down 205 in 28.2 overs.

Travis Head's knock for the ages propelled Australia to a thumping win over England in the first Ashes Test in Perth. Handed a target of 205, the Aussies chased the total down in record time in just 28.5 overs as Head slammed a jaw-dropping 83-ball 123.

Head unleashed his carnage and kept taking on the English bowlers. He hit his half-century in 36 balls, before going on to smack a ton in just 69 deliveries. His fifty is now the joint fourth fastest in the history of the Ashes, while his ton is the second-fastest in the history of the series.

Head's carnage made England look clueless as the swashbuckling batter, who was sent to open in place of the injured Usman Khawaja, hit 16 fours and four sixes during the knock that was played at a strike rate of 148.19.

His hundred heralded Australia's chase as the hosts created a world record during the opening Ashes Test. The Aussies have created the record for the fastest run-chase of over 200 runs in the history of Test cricket.

They completed the chase within 28.2 overs and at an over-run rate of 7.23. The previous record (in terms of run rate) belonged to England, who had gunned down 299 against New Zealand in 50 overs at a run rate of 5.98.

Fastest 200+ chase in Test cricket (in terms of run-rate):

1 - 7.23 by Australia vs England in 2025

2 - 5.98 by England vs New Zealand in 2022

3 - 5.77 by England vs South Africa in 1994

The victory kept Australia unbeaten in the World Test Championship 2025-27 as the might Aussies now have four wins in four matches and a win percentage of 100%. However, the outcome handed England another blow as their PCT slipped from 43.33 per cent to 36.11 with just two wins from six matches.