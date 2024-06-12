Travis Head storms into top ten ICC T20I batting rankings; Babar Azam jumps to third spot

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Travis Head during the AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 game in Bridgetown on June 8, 2024

Travis Head entered the top ten of the ICC Men's T20I batting rankings after a couple of explosive knocks in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday, June 12. The Australian batter entered the top ten rankings for the first time in his career having recently established as one of the best big-hitters in T20 cricket.

Head has scored 80 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 177.77 as Australia secured the Super 8 qualification with a thumping win over Namibia on Wednesday. Head jumped six places up to the tenth spot with his career-best ratings of 651. Head became Australia's top-ranked batter in the ICC rankings, replacing the 14th-placed Mitchell Marsh.

In major changes to the T20I rankings, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam jumped to third position in the ICC T20I battings rankings. Babar replaced compatriot Mohammad Rizwan who slipped to fourth place after struggling to impress in the ongoing World Cup in the USA and West Indies.

Both Babar and Rizwan are struggling to impress in the ICC T20 World Cup as Pakistan is potentially facing an early elimination with just one win in three matches. Babar has scored 90 runs at a strike rate of 104.65 while Rizwan has top-scored with 93 runs at 88.57.

England's wicketkeeper batter Phil Salt remains in the second spot with 800 ratings and battles for the top spot with India's Suryakumar Yadav who has 837 ratings despite a poor display in the first two matches in the World Cup. Suryakumar has been dominating the top spot in the T20I batting rankings for the last couple of years but is facing a strong competition after scoring just nine runs in two innings in the USA.

However, despite not featuring in the playing eleven of the first two games, Yashasvi Jaiswal holds on to his sixth position in the ICC T20I batting rankings. Suryakumar and Jaiswal are the only two Indian cricketers in the top ten of the batting rankings and are followed by Ruturaj Gaikwad (13), Rinku Singh (35), Virat Kohli (48) and Rohit Sharma (49).