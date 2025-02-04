Travis Head confirms batting in middle-order in WTC Final, Sam Konstas most likely to open

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Travis Head

Australia batter Travis Head has confirmed that he will be batting in the middle-order in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against South Africa in June at Lord's. Notably, Head is opening in the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka and did well in the opening Test smashing a quickfire half-century. He will be opening in the second Test as well starting on February 6 in Galle.

But will Sam Konstas regain his place at the top of the order in the WTC Final? Most probably yes according to Head. However, Josh Inglis smashed a century on his Test debut in the previous game and the selectors will have to leave him out in that case. Reacting to the same, Head stated that he is happy not to be a selector as it becomes extremely tough at times to leave out a player from the team.

"Most likely I'd go back in the middle order and Sam would open. But I'm glad I'm not a selector. Josh has had an amazing start, the guys are playing well, Greeny's going to be fit. So it's going to be hard to fit [them all] in. I think that's what we want. We want an Australian cricket team that's tough to get in," Head said.

For the unversed, Konstas also got off to a terrific start in Tests at the MCG last year, reverse sweeping Jasprit Bumrah for fun. He smashed an attacking fifty on debut and remained in the thick of the things right through. But he was left out of the playing XI with Head opening the innings in Sri Lanka. Even though there is no certainty if Konstas will open in the Ashes later this year, the youngster might at least regain his place in the WTC Final.