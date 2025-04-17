Travis Head becomes second-fastest cricketer to hit 1000 IPL runs, check full list Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Travis Head became the second-fastest cricketer to complete 1000 runs in the Indian Premier League. Only Andre Russell has done it quicker than Head in the tournament.

Mumbai:

Australia international Travis Head became the second-fastest cricketer to complete 1000 runs in the Indian Premier League. The flamboyant batter had a gobsmacking career in the cash-rich league and completed the milestone in just 575 deliveries. Ahead of playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Head represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru for two seasons, scoring 205 runs in 10 matches. For SRH, he has been an extraordinary cricketer, scoring 837 in only 23 games.

Notably, Andre Russell tops the list of the fastest cricketer to score 1000 runs in the IPL. The Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer reached the milestone in only 545 balls. Heinrich Klaasen, Virender Sehwag, Glenn Maxwell, Yusuf Pathan and Sunil Narine are 3rd to 7th, respectively.

Players Balls taken Andre Russell 545 Travis Head 575 Heinrich Klaasen 594 Virender Sehwag 604 Glenn Maxwell 610 Yusuf Pathan 617 Sunil Narine 617

Head struggles heavily against MI, SRH post 162

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a troubled day with the bat against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. The surface was two-faced and that affected the SRH batters, as they don’t enough enough experience of batting on such tracks. Opener Abhishek Sharma was lucky on several occasions in the powerplay as he made 40 runs off 28 deliveries before Hardik Pandya got the better of him.

After Abhishek departed, the onus fell on Head, but the 31-year-old had a rough night. He batted at a strike rate less than 100, having scored only 28 runs off 29 balls. He couldn’t time the ball the majority of the time and couldn’t decipher the slower balls that Mumbai bowlers offered. Will Jacks eventually got the better of him.

Towards the end of the innings, Heinrich Klaasen and Aniket Verma played some important knocks to help SRH post 162 runs on the board. The South Africa international made 37 runs off 28 deliveries while Verma made an unbeaten 18 runs off eight balls. Hardik conceded 22 runs in the final over of the innings, which could play a massive part in deciding the fate of the game.