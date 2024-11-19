Top ICC officials look to convince PCB over hybrid model for Champions Trophy 2025: Report

Follow us on Image Source : PCB/X A still of the Champions Trophy title.

The top officials of the International Cricket Council (ICC) are trying to convince the Pakistan Cricket Board to host the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 in a hybrid model, news agency ANI reported.

There is still no confirmation on the final schedule of the eight-team event as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the hosts PCB are not on the same page regarding the venues of the Indian team. The BCCI had earlier informed the ICC that the Indian team would not travel to Pakistan for the tournament, but the Pakistan Board seems to be adamant and wants the Men in Blue to come to its nation.

Now as per ANI sources, the ICC officials are trying to convince the Pakistan Board through back-channel talks to work towards a hybrid model and why the tournament can't take place without India.

It added that the schedule for the tournament is likely to be announced in a couple of days and India are likely to play their matches in the UAE.

Recently, the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said that his Board is yet to receive a response from the ICC over BCCI's refusal to send its team for the tournament that will kick off on February 19, as per the draft schedule.

"If India has any concerns about sending their team to Pakistan they must talk to us and we will remove them. I don't think there is any reason for India not to come to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy," Naqvi told reporters on Monday.

"We are directly interacting with the ICC and we are still waiting for a response from them so we can take things forward," he said.

He also said that all the participants, except India, are ready to travel to Pakistan for the 50-over tournament. "At this moment, every team that has qualified for the Champions Trophy is ready to come. Nobody has any issues. I will say today also, if India has any concerns, speak to us about them, we can ease those concerns. I don't think there is any reason for them not to visit," he said.