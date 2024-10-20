Tom Latham encourages White Ferns to end T20 World Cup drought for New Zealand ahead of final against Proteas

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY New Zealand to face South Africa in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final on October 20, 2024

After recording a dominant win over India in the first Test match in Bengaluru on Sunday, the New Zealand cricket team eyes more glory as their women's cricket team takes on South Africa in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final in Dubai on the same day.

New Zealand men's team is yet to taste a World Cup success while the women's team remain without a T20 World Cup trophy. New Zealand men's team suffered heartbreaking losses in the ICC ODI World Cup 2019 final and T20 World Cup final in 2021 while the women's cricket team lost two finals in the opening two editions of the T20 World Cup.

Ahead of the final against South Africa on Sunday, Latham wished Sophie Devine-led White Ferns the best of luck and encouraged them to end the nation's drought for the first-ever T20 World Cup silverware.

More to follow...