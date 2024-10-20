Sunday, October 20, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Tom Latham encourages White Ferns to end T20 World Cup drought for New Zealand ahead of final against Proteas

Tom Latham encourages White Ferns to end T20 World Cup drought for New Zealand ahead of final against Proteas

New Zealand women's cricket team will take on South Africa in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final in Dubai on Sunday. Both teams are looking to clinch their first-ever T20 World Cup title after a series of heartbreaks in the finals.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 20, 2024 17:19 IST
Tom Latham
Image Source : GETTY New Zealand to face South Africa in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final on October 20, 2024

After recording a dominant win over India in the first Test match in Bengaluru on Sunday, the New Zealand cricket team eyes more glory as their women's cricket team takes on South Africa in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final in Dubai on the same day.

New Zealand men's team is yet to taste a World Cup success while the women's team remain without a T20 World Cup trophy. New Zealand men's team suffered heartbreaking losses in the ICC ODI World Cup 2019 final and T20 World Cup final in 2021 while the women's cricket team lost two finals in the opening two editions of the T20 World Cup.

Ahead of the final against South Africa on Sunday, Latham wished Sophie Devine-led White Ferns the best of luck and encouraged them to end the nation's drought for the first-ever T20 World Cup silverware. 

Related Stories
'Pant had massive knee surgery, needed him to have extra rest': Rohit Sharma on Rishabh not keeping

'Pant had massive knee surgery, needed him to have extra rest': Rohit Sharma on Rishabh not keeping

'Good toss to lose in the end': Tom Latham on New Zealand's memorable triumph in Bengaluru Test

'Good toss to lose in the end': Tom Latham on New Zealand's memorable triumph in Bengaluru Test

BAN vs SA 1st Test pitch report: How will surface at Shere Bangla National Stadium play for opener?

BAN vs SA 1st Test pitch report: How will surface at Shere Bangla National Stadium play for opener?

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement