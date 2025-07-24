TN wicketkeeper set to earn maiden Test call-up as Rishabh Pant's replacement in India squad: Report Rishabh Pant walked out to bat on the second day of the ongoing Manchester Test despite a fractured toe after the fall of Shardul Thakur's wicket. However, Pant will not keep the wickets for the remainder of the contest and is likely to ruled out of action for at least six weeks.

MANCHESTER:

Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter Narayan Jagadeesan is set to earn his maiden Test call-up as the selectors have identified the 29-year-old as the replacement for injured Rishabh Pant. Pant, despite being diagnosed with a fractured toe, walked out to bat on the second day of the ongoing Manchester Test against England. Pant inside-edged a Chris Woakes delivery onto his right foot, leaving it swollen and bleeding, before he was taken off the field on a cabby, before being taken to the hospital.

As per a Cricbuzz report, Jagadeesan will join the Indian squad ahead of the fifth and final Test of the series at the Oval. Ishan Kishan was considered a replacement option; however, the 27-year-old was unavailable due to a foot injury. Kishan reportedly fell from a two-wheeler after a return from his stint with Nottinghamshire in the County Championship and has his left foot in a cast.

The Board of Control for India (BCCI) in a statement on Thursday confirmed that Pant will not keep wickets for the remainder of the fourth Test but will bat if the need be. And it seemed like India required his services in the first innings itself, maybe in a bid to push the score beyond 400.

Deserved call-up for Jagadeesan