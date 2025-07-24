BCCI issues official update on Rishabh Pant's injury in 4th Test against England, will he bat? Rishabh Pant fractured his toe on the opening day of the ongoing Test match at Old Trafford In Manchester. BCCI has provided an official update on his injury on its X handle.

MANCHESTER:

The BCCI has provided an official update on India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant's injury on its X handle. The left-hander fractured his toe on the opening day of the Manchester Test while attempting a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes and was carted away off the ground in a golf cart.

"Rishabh Pant, who sustained an injury to his right foot on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, will not be performing wicket-keeping duties for the remainder of the match. Dhruv Jurel will assume the role of wicket-keeper. Despite his injury, Rishabh Pant has joined the team on Day 2 and will be available to bat as per team requirements," BCCI said in a statement.

More to follow...