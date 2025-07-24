India likely to face Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai, claim ACC sources The upcoming edition of the Asia Cup will most likely see the arch-rivals India and Pakistan lock horns according to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) sources. The official announcement of the tournament will be made soon, said BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia.

New Delhi:

The uncertainty over the upcoming Asia Cup edition has ended as the BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has confirmed that the board will make the official announcement on the same in a few days. Moreover, if the sources in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) are to be believed, India will most likely face arch-rivals Pakistan in the tournament.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) took place today and all 25 members attended it with BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla representing India virtually. "Our vice-president Rajeev Shukla ji attended the ACC meeting. He will brief the members. I don't believe in speculations so you will get to know officially in a few days' time," BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said while speaking to PTI.

India will play all matches in Dubai

The ACC source has confirmed that the Asia Cup will be played in the UAE with India playing all their matches in Dubai. "The BCCI will host the Asia Cup in the UAE. India is likely to play all its matches in Dubai. There are still deliberations on scheduling. The dates of the Asia Cup are not yet finalised; however, the tournament will happen in September.

ACC Chairman Mohsin Naqvi reacts after ACC AGM

ACC Chairman and PCB head Mohsin Naqvi also addressed the media after the ACC AGM where he chose to keep his cards close to his chest when asked about the possible India vs Pakistan clash. He admitted there are a few issues and hoped that they will be resolved soon.

"We will announce it shortly.

We have had discussions with the BCCI and there are a few issues that we will resolve shortly. All 25 members attended the meet either physically or virtually. We are all on same page," Naqvi told reporters.

