Rishabh Pant joins Indian dressing room on Day 2 of Manchester Test Injured Rishabh Pant joined the Indian dressing room on Day 2 of the Manchester Test. He was spotted wearing a moon boot amid reports of being ruled out for six months. As reports claim, Ishan Kishan can replace him in the fifth Test.

MANCHESTER:

India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant injured his right foot while attempting to play a reverse scoop on Day 1 of the fourth Test against England in Manchester. The 27-year-old was in immense pain as he couldn’t walk back to the dressing room following the injury. A medical cart was arranged to carry Pant back. Later, he was taken for scans, and since then, there have been reports of the cricketer being ruled out of the series, but the BCCI is yet to announce any development.

In the meantime, several media reports claimed that Pant joined the Indian dressing room on Day 2 of the Test. The cricketer was spotted wearing a moon boot after fracturing his fifth metatarsal. It has also been mentioned that Pant is out for at least six weeks, and Ishan Kishan is likely to replace him in the fifth Test at The Oval. For the time being, Dhruv Jurel will keep wickets for India in the fourth Test.

