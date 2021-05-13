Tim Paine blames India of creating distractions with 'sideshows' during AUS vs IND series

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Time Paine.

Australian Test skipper Tim Paine felt they fell for distractions created by India during the visitors' dramatic series triumph Down Under in January. Paine felt India were good at sideshows and the Aussies fell for them.

The series did start a bright note for Australia when they bundled India for 36 in Melbourne Day/Night Test but then squandered the lead in the very next Test where Ajinkya Rahane led India to victory with a century. Aussies had a chance to take lead again in the third Test in Sydney. However, the last day's fight back down the order from R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari really dented Aussie's confidence, who struggled to ran over India's lower-middle over in the decider Brisbane test.

Rishabh Pant did the star turn for a depleted Indian side with a match-winning knock on the final day as the visitors became the first team to beat Aussies at the GABBA in three decades.

Looking back at the defeat, Paine felt India came up with gimmicks that never mattered during the course of the series.

"Part of the challenge of playing against India is they're very good at niggling you and trying to distract you with stuff that doesn't really matter and there were times in that series where we fell for that," Tim Paine said, as quoted by news.com.au.

"The classic example was when they said they weren't going to the Gabba so we didn't know where we were going. They're very good at creating these sideshows and we took our eye off the ball."