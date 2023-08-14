Three-time Ashes-winning England bowler announces retirement following battle with knee injury

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England players

Three-time Ashes-winning England bowler Steven Finn has called time on his cricket career following a battle with knee injury. The right-arm quick made the decision after missing domestic cricket in 2023. Finn represented England in over 100 International games from 2010 to 2017.

“Today I am retiring from all forms of cricket with immediate effect. I have been fighting a battle with my body for the last 12 months and have admitted defeat to it,” Finn said in a statement. Finn was last seen in England colours in 2017 when he played an ODI match against South Africa. He has largely played domestic cricket for Middlesex and then moved to Sussex in 2022.

“I feel incredibly lucky to have been able to play cricket as my vocation since I made my debut for Middlesex in 2005. The journey hasn’t always been smooth, but I have loved it nonetheless. To have played 125 games for England, including 36 tests, far surpassed what I dreamed of. I want to thank Sussex Cricket for their support over the last 12 months especially and for welcoming me wholeheartedly into the Club at the beginning of last season," he added.

Finn made 19 appearances for Sussex after joining them in 2022. He picked up 21 wickets in those appearances. "It really is a great place to play cricket and I’m sorry that I wasn’t able to play more of a part on the field since joining the club," Finn added. He also stated that he will retire with some amazing memories.

Finn made his England debut in March 2010 in a Test match vs Bangladesh. He went on to play 36 Tests, taking 125 wickets. Finn was also part of 69 ODIs and 21 T20Is, scalping 102 and 27 wickets, respectively. During his seven-year stint with England, he won Ashes three times. In the domestic circuit, Finn played 164 first-class games, 145 List-A games and 144 T20 games, taking 570, 201 and 176 wickets, respectively.

