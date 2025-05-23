Think I would have a great time in England: Sai Sudharsan Sai Sudharsan is focused on the remainder of the IPL 2025 as he wants Gujarat Titans to finish in the top 2. However, he is excited about being called up to the India A squad and expects to do well in England.

New Delhi:

Sai Sudharsan had a terrific IPL 2025, scoring 638 runs in 13 innings so far and is the leading run-scorer of the tournament. He has been extremely consistent, and it played a part in him getting selected for the India A tour of England. It is also very likely that the youngster will make it to India’s squad for the five-match blockbuster series against England, starting June 20.

Ahead of that, Sudharsan noted that he isn’t focused on the India A call-up, but rather wants to do well for Gujarat Titans in the remainder of the season and help the team finish in the top two, which will give them an additional chance to qualify for the final. He noted that the team is ready for the playoffs before eventually mentioning that he is excited for the call-up and expects himself to do well in England.

“Right now, the most important thing is to finish in the top two so that we get an extra opportunity (of playing in Qualifier 2), if at all we need. The focus is more on that. Obviously, there are a lot of experiences and learnings in these 13 games (that we have played). So, we keep on filling the gaps wherever we feel like, and we will be ready for the playoffs.” Sudharsan said.

“Mentally, we will have to be switched on for the IPL first. Once that story is over, then we can probably think about the India ‘A’ story. But definitely happy for that opportunity, and I think I would have a great time there,” he added.

Gujarat suffered a 33-run defeat to Lucknow Super Giants in their previous match, which might have complicated their chances of qualifying for the top 2. Their chances of playing qualier 1 now depends on Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings.