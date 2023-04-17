There hasn't been a captain like MS Dhoni and will never be one: Sunil Gavaskar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MS Dhoni and Sunil Gavaskar

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has lavished praises on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni and also named him the best captain in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni led CSK for record 200th time in the game against Rajasthan Royals but the team lost by three runs in the thrilling encounter. CSK have now lost two out of four matches in IPL so far and will have to pull up their socks in order to make it to the top four this season.

But Gavaskar is not worried much about the four-time champions as he feels the Men in Yellow know how to come out of tough situations due to their skipper. "CSK know how to get out of tough situations. This has been possible only under MS Dhoni's captaincy. Captaining 200 matches is very difficult. Captaining so many matches is a burden and it could have affected his performance as well.

"But Mahi is different. He is a different captain. There hasn't been a captain like him and there will never be one like him in the future," Gavaskar said in a release from IPL broadcasters. MS Dhoni's record as CSK skipper has been exceptional winning a whopping 120 matches while losing 79 with one match ending in no result.

Further Sunil Gavaskar also lauded another former India skipper Virat Kohli for the way he has been batting for RCB this season in IPL. Kohli has so far scored 214 with three ffities at a strike-rate of around 147. "Virat Kohli is giving RCB flying starts at the start of the innings. He deserves a lot of credit for the starts RCB is getting and the runs the team is managing to post on the board because of his starts. These are good signs for RCB," Gavaskar added.

(Inputs from PTI)

