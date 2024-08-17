London Spirit vs Welsh Fire Live: When and where to watch Hundred Women's final live on TV, online in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Welsh Fire captain Tammy Beaumont at The Hundred Women's 2024

London Spirit and Welsh Fire will clash in the mouth-watering The Hundred 2024 Women's final at Lord's on Sunday, August 18. Welsh Fire entered the final after topping the league stages with five wins while Heather Knight-led London Spirit thrashed Oval Invincibled to make it to the summit clash.

The Hundred Women's final live streaming and telecast

When is the Hundred Women's​ 2024 final​ match starting?

The Hundred Women's​ 2024 final​ between London Spirit vs Welsh Fire will be played on Sunday, August 18.

At what time does the Hundred Women's 2024 final match begin?

The final match of the Hundred Women's​ 2024 will begin at 06:45 pm IST.​

Hundred Women's​ 2024 final venue

The Hundred Women's​ 2024 final will be played at Lord's in London.

Where can you watch the Hundred Women's 2024 final​ match live on TV?

Indian fans can enjoy a live telecast of all Hundred Women's​ 2024 final live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels.

Where can you watch the Hundred Women's​ final live online in India?

Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Hundred Women's​ 2024 final online on the SonyLiv application and website (free streaming).

London Spirit vs Welsh Fire​, The Hundred Women's 2024 final predicted XIs

London Spirit: Meg Lanning, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Heather Knight (c), Danielle Gibson, Deepti Sharma, Cordelia Griffith, Abbey Freeborn, Charlie Dean, Eva Gray, Sarah Glenn, Tara Norris.

Welsh Fire: Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont (c), Hayley Matthews, Sarah Bryce (wk), Jess Jonassen, Georgia Elwiss, Phoebe Franklin, Ella McCaughan, Freya Davies, Georgia Davis, Shabnim Ismail.