The Hundred 2025 Draft live telecast: When and where to watch live on TV and streaming in India? The 2025 edition of the Hundred will hold its player draft on Wednesday, March 12 with as many as 390 domestic and 460 overseas players registering for both men and women's competitions. The fifth edition of the Hundred is scheduled to kick off on August 5.

The 2025 edition of the Hundred has reached its final destination of pre-tournament shenanigans with the draft set to take place on Wednesday, March 12 with some of the top names in world cricket for both men and women set to be picked up. 270 domestic and 350 overseas players have registered for the draft among men while 120 domestic and 110 overseas players have put up their names for the women's competition. Each of the 16 franchises were allowed up to 10 retentions including a direct overseas signing and will now fill up the rest of their squads on Wednesday.

Among men, Noor Ahmad is the only overseas player to register himself in the top salary bracket of £200,000 with the likes of Adam Zampa, David Warner, Rachin Ravindra, Lockie Ferguson, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell among high-profile names in the second bracket of £120,000. The availability of West Indies players might be an issue given the fifth edition of the Hundred clashes with two weeks of CPL.

Among local players, Jamie Overton is the big name in the £78,500 price category. Even though Mark Wood has registered in the top bracket, he is unlikely to get takers because of his fitness and workload. Jason Roy, Rehan Ahmed and Jimmy Anderson will be other high-profile England internationals to be looked at.

For women, India's Richa Ghosh is the only overseas player in the £65,000 price band with the likes of Deandra Dottin, Kim Garth, Chamari Athapaththu, Alyssa Healy and Chinelle Henry among top names, who will be in demand. Apart from Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Shikha Pandey and Kiran Navgire are other Indians to watch out for.

When and where to watch The Hundred 2025 Draft live on TV and OTT in India?

The Hundred 2025 Draft will kick off at 3 PM local time (8:30 PM IST) on March 12 with all 16 franchises (men and women) set to finalise their squads ahead of the fifth edition of the tournament. The draft will be live on The Hundred YouTube channel and can be followed on The Hundred's social media channels. The draft generally runs along for a couple of hours.